Husky Comeback Comes Up Short in 3-4 Loss.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / Carl_GoennerPXP / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team was defeated by the St. Thomas Tommies 3-4 on Saturday night. Mason Reiners and Noah Urness scored their first goals as Huskies in the loss while Barrett Hall finished with 2 assists.

The Huskies had a slow start to the game and found themselves with a 2-0 deficit after two periods. They entered the third period with something to prove and Mason Reiners netted a shorthanded goal to give the Huskies some momentum. St. Cloud State proceed to put two more goals on the board, one on the power play and tied the game up at 3.

Daimon Gardner then took a 5 minute major penalty for contact to the head at the 14:03 mark of the third period. Less than one minute later, St. Thomas scored the winning goal of the game to beat the Huskies 4-3.

Coach Larson acknowledged the loss of emotions at the end of the game saying “it’s a big time learning lesson for us.” He also talked about the team’s work ethic in the game “our compete level was very high.”

The Huskies will be back in action next weekend against Bemidji State. You can catch both of those games live on 88.1 FM KVSC.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.