Husky Sports Weekend Wrap-Up

By Ryan McNamara and Max Steigauf / KVSC Sports Directors

The St. Cloud State Huskies saw five programs in-action this weekend, with women’s hockey, volleyball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and men’s & women’s swim and dive competing at home and on the road.

Women’s Hockey

The St. Cloud State women’s hockey team travelled to Columbus, Ohio to face the #1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The Huskies played the Buckeyes close throughout game one, but a three-goal third period would propel Ohio State past the Huskies 5-2. Jenniina Nylund and Klara Hymlarova found the back of the net for the Huskies. In game two, the Huskies would continue to play the Buckeyes close, but a three-goal second period gave the Buckeyes enough breathing room to cruise to a 6-2 victory and a series sweep of the Huskies. Both goals came off of the power play for the Huskies in game two, with Emma Gentry and Nylund scoring. The Huskies are now 2-2 overall and 0-2 in WCHA play. They will face Wisconsin on Friday, October 14th at 6:00 p.m.. You can hear that game on 97.5 RadioX with Brian Moos and Alexander Fern on the call.

Volleyball

The Huskies’ volleyball team had a full weekend with two matches at home. They kicked off the weekend against the Upper Iowa Peacocks. The Huskies dropped a close first set 20-25 but would win the next three sets (25-19, 27-25, and 25-18) to take their first match of the weekend 3-1. The Huskies would play again on Saturday against the Winona State Warriors. Once again the Huskies would drop a close first set 21-25, but would win the next three sets (25-22, 25-17, and 25-16) to complete the weekend sweep. The sweep was welcome for the Huskies, as they dropped their previous two matches to ranked opponents. The Huskies are now ranked 7th in the nation, with records of 16-3 overall and 8-3 in the NSIC. They will travel to St. Paul Concordia on Friday and Mankato on Saturday. Both of those Matches can be heard on the KVSC Sports Stream.

Men’s Soccer

The Huskies’ men’s soccer team was also in action over the weekend. Their first match was in Indiana against the Purdue-Northwest Pride. The Huskies used two goals from freshman Owen Worsdell and another goal from fellow freshman Miguel Konde Gwo to beat the Pride and avenge a prior loss to PNW earlier in the year. In their second match, the Huskies would head to Caledonia, Michigan to face the Davenport Panthers. Once again the Huskies would score first with two goals in the first half off the boots of Nolan Pratumwon and Phil Caputo, but the Panthers would score twice in the second half to force the Huskies to return home with a draw. The Huskies come away with an improved road record of 2-3-1. The men’s soccer team is now 3-6-3 overall and 2-5-1 in the GLIAC. Their next match is against Saginaw Valley State at Husky Stadium on Friday.

Women’s Soccer

The St. Cloud State women’s soccer team also had two matches over the weekend. The Huskies first match was against the NSIC powerhouse Minnesota-State Mavericks. The Mavericks would score within first ten minutes into the match. It would stay that way for the majority of the match, until Megan Kirby netted her 4th goal of the season for the Huskies to tie the match at one in the 80th minute. However, the 13th-ranked Mavericks found a way to score just five minutes later to take the victory 2-1. The second match for the Huskies was against another tough NSIC opponent in the Concordia St. Paul Bears. Despite a combined 17 shots from both teams the game would end in a 0-0 tie. The Huskies fall to 4-5-4 overall and 3-3-4 in the NSIC.

Men’s & Women’s Swim and Dive

The Huskies faced off against Northern Michigan in a dual meet this weekend, and Friday’s day one results are official. The women’s team is looking for a comeback, as they fell behind 156 points to 87 points through the first 26 events. The men’s team held an early lead 134 points to 107 over the Wildcats through day one.