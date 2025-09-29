Husky Sports Weekly Wrap 9/22-9/28.

Scores

WHOCKEY| St. Cloud State 1, University of Connecticut 2.

VOLLEYBALL | St. Cloud State 3, Northern State 0.

WSOCCER | St. Cloud State 1, Northern State 0.

MSOCCER | St. Cloud State 0. Saginaw Valley State 3.

Women’s Hockey Earns Weekend Split.

The St. Cloud State women’s hockey team split their series against the University of Connecticut last weekend. St. Cloud State won game one on Friday night 2-1 with goals from Freshman Julianne Labbe and Raili Mustonen. On Saturday, the Huskies suffered their first loss of the season, falling 1-2 to UCONN. Sydney Bryant scored the only goal for SCSU.

Strickland Earns 5th Shutout in 1-0 Win.

The St. Cloud State women’s soccer team won their third game in a row. The Huskies defeated the Northern State Wolves 1-0. Grace Olson had the lone goal of the game; assisted by Ellie Primerano. St. Cloud’s defense held Northern State to just 3 shots on goal, helping goaltender Jaylee Strickland earn her 5th shutout of the season.

Volleyball Sweeps Weekend.

The husky volleyball earned two road wins over the weekend.

On Friday, St Cloud swept Jamestown 3-0 behind Ella Thompson’s 16 kills. SCSU then took down Northern State on Saturday 3-0. Shelby Kimm stood out on Saturday with a 14 kill and 15 dig double-double, helping the Huskies take down Northern State 3-0. The Huskies are now 10 and 3 overall and remain undefeated in the conference.

Looking Forward

10/3 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m.)

10/3 | WSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs Sioux Falls ( Sioux Falls S.D., 4:30 p.m.)

10/3 | MSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs UW-Parkside (Husky Stadium, 7:00 p.m.)

10/3 | VOLLEYBALL – St. Cloud State vs SMSU (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m.)

10/3 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs Northern Michigan (Marquette, Mich, Time tbd)

10/3 | CROSS COUNTRY – St. Cloud State vs Multiple Teams in Bluegold Invitational (Colfax Wis, 5:15 p.m)

10/4 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs St. Thomas (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m.)

10/4 | VOLLEYBALL – St. Cloud State vs Sioux Falls (Halenbeck Hall, 2:00 p.m.)

10/4 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs Northern Michigan (Marquette, Mich, Time tbd)

10/5 | WSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs SMSU( Marshall, MN 1:00 p.m.)

10/5 | MSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs Northern Michigan (Husky Stadium, 12:00 p.m.)