HUSKY SPORTS WRAP 10/25-11/2

Scores

WSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Augustana 1.

MSOC | St. Cloud State 0, Davenport 1.

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 5, Western Michigan 1.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota Duluth 3.

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Minot State 0.

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Western Michigan 6.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 5.

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, UMary 0.

WSOC | St. Cloud State 4, Wayne State 1.

MSOC | St. Cloud State 0, Saginaw Valley State 2.

News

The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team found themselves in a high scoring series last weekend.

On Friday, both teams scored 3 goals in the third period, but Western Michigan defeated St. Cloud State 6-5. Jack Rogers and Thor Byfuglien each scored their first goals of the year in defeat.

Game 2 saw St. Cloud State dominate Western Michigan in a 5-1 win. SCSU scored 4 unanswered goals before the Broncos got on the board in the third period. Jack Riemann scored two goals in the game and For the first time in his collegiate career had 2 points in a game.

Looking Forward

11/4 | VBALL – St. Cloud State vs. Concordia St. Paul (Ganglehoff Center, St. Paul, MN, 6:00 p.m.)

11/6 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. MSU Mankato (Mankato, Minn, 1:00 p.m.)

11/7 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs Minnesota Duluth (Halebeck Hall, 6:00 p.m.)

11/7 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth (Amsoil Arena, Duluth, MN, 7:00 p.m)

11/8 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs Bemidji State (Halebeck Hall, 2:00 p.m.)

11/8 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth (Amsoil Arena, Duluth, MN, 6:00 p.m)

11/8 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs. St. Thomas (St. Paul, Minn, 10:00 a.m.)