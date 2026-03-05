Husky Sports Wrap 3/2 – 3/8

Women’s Hockey – St. Cloud State took on Minnesota for the first round of the WCHA playoffs. The best-of-three series went the distance as St. Cloud State took game one in overtime 1-0, but fell in games two and three 4-1 and 6-1. SCSU women’s hockey has their season end from the series loss, finishing outside the national tournament field. Graduate defender and captain Grace Wolfe broke the all-time games played record in program history, playing in 154 games over her five-year career.

Men’s Basketball – St. Cloud State reached the NSIC championship game in Sioux Falls earlier this week. Their path to the final included wins over Sioux Falls and Minnesota State. The Huskies took on the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in the NSIC championship. The regular-season champion Huskies couldn’t capture the postseason crown, falling behind in the first half and not gaining a lead the rest of the way, losing 76-65. SCSU now waits for where they will be placed in the NCAA national tournament, which will be announced on Sunday.

Women’s Basketball – St. Cloud State saw their season end in the NSIC tournament against highly ranked Minnesota-State. The Huskies took on the Mavericks in the quarterfinal round and were minutes away from pulling off an upset. SCSU led 82-80 with less than four minutes to play, but the Mavericks took the game on a late run, winning 94-87.

Softball – St. Cloud State has won their last four games as they take part in the Space Coast Spring Games. The latest two games saw Husky pitching shutout both opponents. SCSU has improved to 15-3 on the season and are 11-3 away from home.

Baseball – St. Cloud State recently started play in the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational. The Huskies are 1-1 so far in Florida losing to Davis & Elkins and rebounding with a win over Saginaw Valley State. SCSU is 8-5 so far on the 2026 season.