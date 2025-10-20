Husky Sports Wrap Oct 13-19.

Scores

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Vermont 0.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, St. Thomas 4.

WSOCCER | St. Cloud State 1, Concordia St. Paul 1.

MSOCCER | St. Cloud State 1, Purdue Northwest 0.

VOLLEYBALL | St. Cloud State 3, Winona State 0.

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Vermont 2.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, St. Thomas 3.

VOLLEYBALL | St. Cloud State 0, Concordia St. Paul 3.

WSOCCER | St. Cloud State 1, Winona State 0.

MSOCCER | St. Cloud State 1, Roosevelt 2.

News

The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team is now 3-3 after splitting their series with the Vermont Catamounts. Forward Tyson Gross scored in the third period to push the game into overtime, but it wasn’t enough for the Huskies. Vermont’s Sebastian Tornqvist scored the game winning goal just 1:24 into the overtime period to give the Catamounts a 2-1 win. Austin Burnevik netted 2 goals in Saturday’s game to help the Huskies earn a 4-0 win and a split on the weekend. Freshman goaltender Yan Shostak earned his first career shutout as a Husky while Gross and Burnevik finished the weekend with 3 points a piece.

St. Cloud State’s women’s hockey team finished their weekend 1-1 after two overtime games. Alice Sauriol scored her second goal of the game in overtime to help St. Cloud state beat St. Thomas 4-3. Alice Sauriol and Grace Wolfe each finished with 3 points in the game. On Saturday, St. Thomas scored two third period goals to push the game to overtime. St.Thomas’s Janessa Gazdik scored the game winning goal with only 37 seconds left in overtime to hand the Huskies a 3-4 loss. Alice Sauriol, Julianne Labbe, and Sofianna Sundelin each scored in the losing effort.

Looking Forward

10/21 | VOLLEYBALL – St. Cloud State vs. MSU Mankato (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m.)

10/24 | VOLLEYBALL – St. Cloud State vs. Northern State (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m.)

10/24 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Alaska Anchorage (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 7:00 p.m.)

10/24 | MSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs UW-Parkside (Kenosha, WI, 12:00 p.m.)

|

10/24 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Ohio State (Oxford, OH, 5:00 p.m.)

10/26 | WSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs MSU Moorhead (Moorhead, Minn, 3:00 p.m.)

10/25 | VOLLEYBALL – St. Cloud State vs. Jamestown (Halenbeck Hall, 2:30 p.m.)

10/25 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Alaska Anchorage (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m.)

10/25 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Ohio State (Oxford, OH, 2:00 p.m.)

10/26 | WSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs Minnesota Crookston (Crookston, Minn, 1:00 p.m.)

10/26 | MSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs Northern Michigan (Marquette, MI, 11:00 a.m.)