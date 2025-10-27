Husky Sports Wrap Oct 27-Nov 2.

Scores

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 5, Alaska Anchorage 2.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Ohio State 5.

WSOCCER | St. Cloud State 1, Concordia St. Paul 1.

MSOCCER | St. Cloud State 1, Purdue Northwest 0.

VOLLEYBALL | St. Cloud State 3, Northern State 2.

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 5, Alaska Anchorage 1.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 2, Ohio State 4.

VOLLEYBALL | St. Cloud State 3, Jamestown 0.

WSOCCER | St. Cloud State 1, Minnesota Crookston 0.

MSOCCER | St. Cloud State 0, Northern Michigan 3.

News

MHOCKEY

St. Cloud State men’s hockey finished non conference play with a pair of wins. The Huskies scored 10 goals in their weekend sweep over the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves. Offense was plentiful on Friday as 5 SCSU players finished with 2 points in St. Cloud States 5-2 win. On Saturday, special teams were crucial for St. Cloud State aiding in their 5-1 win. The Huskies scored 3 power-play goals on 6 attempts and Austin Burnevik finished the game with 2 goals.

WHOCKEY

The SCSU Women’s hockey team was swept in Columbus Ohio by Ohio State last weekend. St. Cloud State only scored one goal on Friday from Maria Makaelyan and SCSU lost 1-5. The Huskies led the Buckeyes 2-0 after two periods of play on Saturday, but a 5 minute major penalty helped Ohio State take control. The Buckeyes scored 4 goals in the third period to defeat the Huskies 4-2

Looking Forward

10/31 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Western Michigan (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 7:00 p.m.)

10/31 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Minnesota Duluth (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 2:00 p.m)

10/31 | MSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs Saginaw Valley State (University Center, MI, 11:00 a.m.)

10/31 | WSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs Wayne State (CSB Outdoor Athletic Complex, 1:00 p.m.)

10/31 | VOLLEYBALL – St. Cloud State vs. UMary (Bismark, N.D, 6:00 p.m.)

11/1 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Western Michigan (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m.)

11/1 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Minnesota Duluth (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 1:00 p.m)

11/1 | VOLLEYBALL – St. Cloud State vs. Minot State (Minot, N.D, Noon.)

11/2 | WSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs Augustana (CSB Outdoor Athletic Complex, 1:00 p.m.)