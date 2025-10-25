Husky Volleyball Downs Northern State in 5.

By Reece Powell / Assistant Sports Director / St. Cloud, Minn.

-+The 11# ranked St. Cloud State huskies took on the 22# ranked Northern State wolves. The huskies homecoming week went off to a fast start after going back and forth with the wolves in the first set. The wolves would steal the first set 23-25.

The huskies would respond with an emphasis by taking the next 2 sets with key plays by Abby Wachal and Shelby Kimm.

However the game was far from over as the wolves rallied and took the next set which tied the series 2-2.

The huskies would remain persistent and a final toss by brayuh Laplant would seal the game in

Favor of the huskies.

SCSU will take on Jamestown, tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: Jacob Sanders.