Lake Carlos Candlelit Snow Walk Cancelled

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

CARLOS, Minn. — The candlelit snow walk set for January 31at Lake Carlos State Park has been cancelled.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wrote to KVSC that the cancellation is due to icy conditions on the trails making it dangerous for the walk to take place.

The Snowshoe trail has also been closed until further notice.

Further details and contact information can be found on the MN DNR Events Calendar.