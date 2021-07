Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Lake Wobegon trail will be closed today while maintenance crews will be sealcoating between Freeport and Melrose (mile posts 101 and 110).

Caution tape warns of wet seal coating in the area

Keep your shoes and tires clean by staying off the trail

When allowed to dry before using, the trail looks great

For more information, go to the Stearns County website.