LEAF 742 meets $100,000 fundraising goal for Middle School Activity Fee Elimination Fund

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Local Education and Activities Foundation (LEAF 742) announced on Friday, March 20, that it has successfully reached a fundraising goal of $100,000.

The money was raised for the Middle School Activity Fee Elimination Fund which will allow all sixth through eighth grade students in the St. Cloud Area School District 742 to participate in athletics and activities at no charge.

The milestone was reached thanks to 60 donors, including businesses, civic groups, community members, according to a media release from LEAF.

The funds have already made a lasting impact. Middle school athletics and activities have seen a growth in participation numbers, showing that removing fees is drawing more students to get involved.

For more information visit the LEAF 742 website.