Man arrested for holding woman against her will and assaulting her

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — A woman held against her will is safe, and the man who held her is in custody on several charges.

Early morning on Friday, February 13, the Sartell Police Department, assisted by multiple agencies responded to a call of a woman being held against her will in the 400 block of 7th Street North in Sartell.

The caller, from Arizona, told officers he received a text from his fiancée, who had been visiting a friend in Sartell, saying that when she attempted to leave, the male suspect, identified as 45-year-old Aaron Wright, would not let her.

According to a media release from the Sartell Police Department, the woman said she had been physically assaulted and Wright had threatened to shoot her if she attempted to leave.

Upon approaching the house, responding officers encountered both Wright and the victim in the entry way. The victim ran towards officers and reached safety.

Officers gave Wright verbal commands to surrender, but he refused and retreated back inside the house. Shortly after, Wright attempted to flee by jumping from a third-story window.

Officers quicky apprehended Wright and treated him for minor injuries sustained in the fall.

Wright was brought to Stearns County Jail on charges of felony domestic assault by strangulation, felony threats of violence, misdemeanor domestic assault, false imprisonment, and providing a false name to a peace officer.

Wright also had an active felony arrest warrant out of Stearns County for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.