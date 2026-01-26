Man with Nationwide Warrant Arrested in Stearns County

By Cece Sauer – Asst. News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Response Team (CRT) arrested a St. Cloud man who had an active nationwide felony warrant issued by a Louisiana Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:09 a.m. on Friday, January 16, CRT officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 200 block of County Road 120 in Sartell in regards to an active nationwide felony warrant.

They previously received information from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) about the vehicle occupant.

According to a media release from SCPD the occupant, 32-year-old Jeffery Ronnei, had an active nationwide warrant from the Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

The warrant was for Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Ronnei was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail.

SCPD says Ronnei fully cooperated during the arrest, and no additional issues were reported.