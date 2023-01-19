Mattsfield’s Hat Trick leads to St. Clouds Sixth Straight Loss

Carl Goenner / KVSC Sports Writer

On Tuesday, the St. Cloud Crush boy’s hockey team hosted the Bemidji Lumberjacks. A team St. Cloud had beaten in their season opener.

The Lumberjacks came out firing and only 29 seconds into the game, Wyatt Mattsfield for Bemidji, scored his first goal quieting the crowd. St. Cloud’s Andrew Cumming would soon tie things up at one apiece. St. Cloud’s Penalty kill was strong in the first period and managed to kill off three minor penalties. Mattsfield would add another even strength goal to his tally giving Bemidji a 2-1 lead after the first period.

The second period was much of the same for St. Cloud as they had to kill another three penalties. Mattsfield would get the Lumberjack’s second goal of the period, and also completing his hat-trick. After Sheldon Shiyak scored a goal with eight minutes left in the third period, The Lumberjack’s defense would lock things up. Bemidji would end up taking a 5-2 victory while handing the St. Cloud Crush their sixth loss in a row.