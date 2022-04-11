Men’s Hockey: Dominic Basse, Former Colorado College Goalie, Transfers to SCSU

by Blake Theisen / Sports Director / @blake_theisen

The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team secured their first commitment out from this off-seasons transfer portal.

Dominic Basse, who had spent first two years of his NCAA career at Colorado College, announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to St. Cloud State for the upcoming season.

Thank you CC hockey for the past 2 years and all the friendships made. I’m excited to announce I will be transferring to St. Cloud State University to continue my hockey and academic career. #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/4A2qQclYOb — Dominic Basse (@dominic_basse) April 11, 2022

Basse started 23 games for the Tigers last season, including twice against the Huskies. He went 6-15-2 with a 3.23 goals-against average, .888 save percentage, and one shutout. As a freshman in 2020-21, Basse started 16 games collecting four wins with a 3.18 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.

Basse is a monster between the pipes. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 183 pounds, he was taken in the sixth round, 167th overall, in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. Before joining Colorado College, Basse played one season for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL.

The transfer isn’t the first former Colorado College Tiger to make their way to St. Cloud State. Basse follows R.J. Enga, the team’s director of hockey operations and video coordinator, the the Huskies. Enga was an assistant coach for Colorado College during Basse’s freshman season before coming to St. Cloud before the start of this past season.

The Huskies now have two goalies on roster for the 2022-23 season. Basse will join Jaxon Castor who will enter his senior season. St. Cloud has lost two of it’s goalies from their 2021-22 roster with mainstay David Hrenak signing with the Los Angeles Kings and Joey Lamoreaux entering the transfer portal.