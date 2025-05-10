Missing woman found dead in Wilmar

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. — The investigation of a missing woman came to an end when officers found her dead in Wilmar.

On Tuesday, May 1, 2025, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a missing person in the St. Augusta area.

Family members stated that 48-year-old Rebecca Philippi had left the location where she was staying, and family members could not reach or locate her.

The family told officers that they were concerned for her welfare, and she did not have her medication with her.

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office found Philippi dead in Wilmar.

Foul play is not suspected, and no suspects are being sought.