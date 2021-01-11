MLK Community Celebration in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University and the City of St. Cloud will be hosting their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration a little different this year.

Instead of a one day recognition, the city has turned it into a three-day celebration from January 16 to the 18th.

Saturday will include a series of presentations for all ages and Sunday will be a livestream of a Unity service involving many African American churches in the area.

The main event on Monday includes Jeffery Robinson giving his keynote address. Robinson is the deputy legal director and director of the ALCU Trone Center for Justice and Equality.

All events are free, but you need to register online to gain access to activities and speakers and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.