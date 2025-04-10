MnDOT starts I-94 expansion project between Monticello and Albertville

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — The I-94 gap project between Monticello and Albertville has started.

Work began April 7, 2025 during overnight hours for crews to set up the work zone and install concrete barriers.

Beginning Monday, April 14, two-lane traffic each way will be diverted to the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The I-94 gap projects will expand the westbound lanes of traffic and will take place until mid-November.

In spring 2026, MnDOT plans to shift the expansion to the eastbound lanes