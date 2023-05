Grace Jacobson / News Director

An Annandale man is hospitalized after being ejected from his motorcycle Friday evening.

Police say 39-year-old Jedd Johannes left 91st Street on Highway 24 in Corinna Township around 6:45 p.m. when he ejected from his motorcycle.

Officers took him to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with serious injuries.

Police say Johannes did not wear a helmet.