Navratil, Castro Power Huskies to Game One Victory.

By Noah Grant / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The St. Cloud State Huskies baseball team rolled to victory 19-7 over the University of Concordia-St. Paul in game one of a Wednesday doubleheader from Joe Faber Field. The Huskies were able to break things open late, scoring 11 times in the sixth inning for their fifth straight win.

In the seven inning contest, it was the Golden Bears getting on the board first after a Noah Juliar RBI single just three batters in. Their lead would only last until the second, however, as the Huskies would jump in front after a single, wild pitch, error, balk, and a pair of walks allowed three runs to score.

St. Cloud wouldn’t look back after that, as they would hold the lead the rest of the afternoon. They would score another three in the bottom of the third, courtesy of a two-run homer by Ethan Navratil and an RBI single by Wilmis Castro.

The Golden Bears would chip away and eventually cut the deficit to just one run in the top of the sixth, as Charlie Harms and Kaden Johnson launched back to back home runs to make the score 8-7. A Koby McBroome triple put the tying run just 90 feet away but Frankie Volkers came on and struck out Kal Brohmer to end the threat.

The floodgates opened in the bottom of the frame, as 14 batters came to the plate and 11 would come around to score for the Huskies. Three Huskies hit two run doubles, and Wilmis Castro hit a moonshot to left for his fourth home run of the year in the offensive barrage.

The Golden Bears would go quietly in the seventh and St. Cloud picked up the NSIC victory. The Huskies then earned a 7-6 victory in game two through 10 innings to sweep the Golden Bears.

St. Cloud State will now take on the University of Mary in Bismarck N.D. this weekend.