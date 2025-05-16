The Charles Lindbergh House and Museum announces new additions

By Delaney Lund / News Reporter

LITTLE FALLS, Minn.– To kick off the 2025 season, the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum invites the public to check out the site’s new additions.

The historical site opens for the public on May 23, 2025, and on display for the first time will be Lindbergh’s flight cap and Western Electric 563A headphones, which traveled with him for 30,000 miles.

The museum is also opening a new exhibit, “Crime of the Century,” which displays the kidnapping of the Lindberghs’ firstborn child, Charlie Jr.

Visitors will have the ability to learn about the investigation, trial, and the crime’s impact on American culture, politics, and legal system.

Additionally, the house is reopening two bedrooms: one that belonged to Charles’ mother and a guest bedroom that was used by Charles’ maternal grandmother.

Guests are encouraged to stop by the Lindbergh House on May 23rd, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the season’s Opening Day.

For more information about the museum visit mnhs.org/lindbergh.