New ‘Riverside Nights’ Start At The Clearing In Sauk Radids

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Sauk Rapids kicks off their summer fun with the grand opening of their new amphitheater, ‘The Clearing’ located right on the Mississippi River.

‘Riverside Nights’ starts this Thursday, July 1st at 5 p.m. with free live music playing every Thursday for ten weeks. Select food vendors will also be on site.

This week’s performance features a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by Paul Diethelm of the Fabulous Armadillos taking the stage at 5:30 p.m., then from 7-9 p.m. Stange Daze takes the stage as the headliner of the show.

The Clearing covers both Southside Park and Lion’s Park and is located at 195 River Avenue South.