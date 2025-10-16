Nold’s 14 Helps Golden Bears Sweep Huskies. 

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / Carl_goennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The Husky volleyball team was swept 3 sets to none on Thursday night by the Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears. Shelby Kimm and Ella Thompson each had ten kills while Kimm tied her season high 19 digs for a double-double. Makenna Nold notched 14 kills and 10 digs for the Golden Bears earning her 7th double-double of the season.

The Huskies got out to an early lead in the first set and maintained a 2 point lead. The Golden Bears fought back and came away with a 25-22 win. The second set was very tight and the two teams swapped leads early on. St. Cloud State pulled away, but the Bears responded late after several Husky errors. Concordia St. Paul then won set two by a score of 25-22.

Set three was even closer yet and the Huskies stepped their game up. The Huskies found the point lead time and time again, but the Golden Bears continued to keep up. A late surge from Concordia St. Paul helped them Sweep St. Cloud State, winning the third set 25-22.

The Huskies will take on Winona State this Saturday in Winona at 1:00 p.m.