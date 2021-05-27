Now Open: Scrubs Camp 2021 At St. Cloud State

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

There’s a hands-on camp this summer for teens to learn about a variety of jobs in the health care field.

Registration for the Scrubs Camp 2021 is now open on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

The camp hosted by St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical & Community College lets kids in grades 7- 12 explore health professions while having fun.

This year’s theme is an emergency case scenario. Students will learn how healthcare workers would respond to an athlete who sustains a head injury on the field.

The camp is not be limited to just healthcare workers, as attendees will learn more about the roles of counselors, social workers, EMTs and more.

The camp will be held July 14-15 on the campus of St. Cloud State University. A Scrubs Camp Scholarship is available for students who need assistance.

For more information visit the St. Cloud State website.