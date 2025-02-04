Owner of Evergreen Acres Dairy is charged with recketeering and wage theft

ST. PAUL, Minn. — On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Attorney General Ellison announced his office had criminally charged the owner of a dairy farm in Paynesville.

Keith Schaefer, who owns Evergreen Acres Dairy, is facing felony racketeering and four counts of wage theft of more than $5,000.

Attorney General Ellison’s office says, Schaerfer and others working under him deprived employees of their earned wages, and subjected employees to abuse, including threats of physical violence and death when they raised concerns about the withheld wages.

Attorney General Ellison charged Schaefer upon a referral from Stearns County Attorney Jannelle Kendal.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led the investigation.