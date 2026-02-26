Polar Plunge Set to Return to SCSU March 20

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Polar Plunge is set to return to St. Cloud State University on Friday, March 20.

The plunge will be held outside of Halenbeck Hall at 4 p.m. in M Lot.

Registration for the plunge is now open. Individuals may join an existing team, make their own team, or dive solo.

Those who wish to register can visit the registration website.

According to Saint Cloud State University, the first 50 people to register and use the promo code “affinity plus SCSU” will receive a $26 Donation.

This year, the polar plunge will be held in order to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Last year nearly 50 plungers took a leap in front of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and raised over $7,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota.