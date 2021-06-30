Quarry Park to Receive Increased Officer Presence

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in incidents at Quarry Park in Waite Park.

A large number of theft, fights, alcohol and drug violations is a concern and this week the public will see increased staffing of officers, combined with zero tolerance for violations of park ordinances.

The focus is on alcohol and drug related violations, which will be cited appropriately when the violation occurs.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reminds Quarry Park patrons that possessing alcohol in the park is a violation of county ordinance. It is recommended that park visitors review the county park ordinances that are found on the Stearns County website.