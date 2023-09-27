Regardless of immigration status, Minnesotans can get a driver’s license starting Oct. 1

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MINNESOTA — Starting Sunday, Minnesotans can get a driver’s license, permit or ID card regardless of immigration status.

It’s due to the Driver’s License for All bill, which passed in the spring.

This is the first major change to the standard documentation list required for licenses since 2003.

The steps for getting a driver’s license or permit have not changed.

Anyone looking to apply for a first-time driver’s license or permit must continue to follow the same current policies in place.

For more information, visit the Driver’s License for All page on the Department of Public Safety website.