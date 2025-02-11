Sabres Pummel Crush 8-2.

By John Clement / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, Minn.

-Tuesday’s game between the St. Cloud Crush and the Sartell Sabre’s was a tale of 3 different games.

The first period featured both teams playing stellar defense as neither could get established in their offensive end. Both teams broke up rushes at the blue line and was back and forth fast paced 0-0 first period.

The second began much like the first but was the penalty period. The Sabre’s broke out to a 3-goal lead scoring 3 goals on 4 power plays, the Tigers went 1 for 3 on power plays scoring with 53 seconds left in the period to bring the score to 3-1, then added a full-strength goal with 18 seconds left and the 2nd period ended with a score of 3-2.

The third period was the one-sided period as Sartell showed why they lead the conference. With 15:23 to go in the game, the Sabre’s netted the first of 5 goals in 4:18 seconds to lead 8-2. With a 6 goal lead the last 11 minutes of the game featured a running clock and a Tigers team that struggled to get anything going. The game ended with a final score of 8-2.

Up next for the Tigers will be the final game of the regular season on the road at Totino Grace Thursday night.

Photo Credit: Tech Activities dept.