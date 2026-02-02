Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University debut True North Winter Festival

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn – The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University are launching a new campus tradition with the True North Winter Festival.

The month-long festival begins Saturday, Feb. 7 with a kickoff event at Saint John’s University featuring outdoor winter activities. Additional events include the Luminary Walk on Lake Sagatagan, a winter mass on the lake, and a Sauna Village and Cold Plunge on the CSB Mall.

College officials say the festival is meant to bring students and the community together during the winter season.

Most events are open to students, with some also open to the public.