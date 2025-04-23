Sartell/Sauk Rapids Hand Crush Fourth Loss in a Row.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The St. Cloud Crush were defeated by the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm & Sabres 8-2 on April 22, 2025. Dylan Fath scored a hat trick for Sartell/Sauk Rapids while St. Cloud’s Barrett Flaherty earned one goal and one assist.

The two teams looked evenly matched in the first few minutes of the game, But Sartell/Sauk Rapids soon took control.

Dylan Fath scored the first goal of the day with 7:33 to go in the first quarter giving the Storm & Sabres the lead. Less than 30 seconds later Carter Backlund found the back of the net, extending the lead for Sartell/Sauk Rapids. Senior attackman Mason Anderson then scored his eighth goal of the year with 5:35 to go in the first quarter. Andersons’ goal gave the Storm & Sabres a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Freshman Vaughn Hilger added one more goal in the second quarter and Sartell/Sauk Rapids took a 4-0 lead into halftime. The St. Cloud Crush controlled the ball early in the third quarter, but things soon changed. The Storm & Sabres took control and netted three goals in the third quarter. Two goals came from Senior midfielder Dylan Fath to complete his hat trick. The Crush controlled the game early in the fourth quarter once again and with 6:58 to go Barrett Flaherty put the Crush on the board. St. Cloud continued to control the ball but couldn’t find the back of the net until Trevor Bye scored the final goal of the game as the buzzer sounded.

The crush fell 2-8 to the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm & Sabres, dropping to 0-4 on the year.

Next up: The St. Cloud Crush will take on the Brainerd Warriors at Tech High School on Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 PM. You can catch that game live on 97.5 RadioX with Carl Goenner on the call.

Photo Credit: Tech Activity Dept.