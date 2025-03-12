Sauk Centre teenager seriously hurt from crash that vaulted his car 350 feet

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — A Sauk Centre teenager was seriously hurt in a crash that vaulted his car more than 350 feet.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, 16-year-old Isaac Hokanson was driving south on County Road 29 in Getty Twp. when his car left the roadway, struck an approach, and became airborne before coming to a stop in a plowed field.

Hokanson was the only one in the car. First responders treated him at the scene before they airlifted him to a Twin Cities hospital for further medical care.

His condition has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.