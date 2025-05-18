SCPD investigates shooting in St. Cloud

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a shooting near Centennial Plaza.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, 2025, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of 21st Ave. North.

Upon arrival, witnesses told officers they saw a vehicle leaving the area.

The car had been struck multiple times by gunfire, and officers located three occupants inside.

The occupants told investigators that they knew the suspect, but the suspect was not located.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.