SCPD Looking for Burglary Suspect

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect after he fled the scene of a crash following a police pursuit.

The suspect, described as a white male with tattoos on his neck, was driving a vehicle that was used in a burglary in Pope County in the morning of Thursday, January 29.

Later that morning, around 11 a.m., SCPD officers were called to the area near the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant to assist an agency.

Pope County requested SCPD officers to check the area for a vehicle involved in the burglary. An SCPD officer located the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

According to SCPD, The suspect fled in his vehicle, and the officer pursued the vehicle for “a short distance” before ending the pursuit.

A short time after, St. Cloud Police received information of a car crash involving the suspect vehicle at the intersection of 13th Street North and 10th Avenue North in St. Cloud.

Other parties involved in the accident received minor injuries, according to SCPD.

The suspect, who was last seen wearing a tan “Carhartt type” jacket and a hat, fled the scene.

There was a large police presence as officers attempted to locate the suspect, but he was not found in the area.

This case remains under active investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Response Team. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.