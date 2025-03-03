SCSU Goaltenders Collect All-WCHA Honors

Brian Moos | KVSC Sportswriter

On Monday, the WCHA named their all-conference teams for the 2024-25 season. SCSU goalies Sanni Ahola and Emilia Kyrkkö were named to the All-WCHA third and rookie team.

Fifth-year Husky Sanni Ahola finishes her collegiate career with one more WCHA honor. Last season, she was named the WCHA goaltender of the year. Ahola reached the top spot in SCSU women’s hockey history for wins as a goalie with 35. She’s also the SCSU record holder for career shutouts (10) and fifth in career saves (2,339) and save percentage (.926). Ahola joins former SCSU goalie Emma Polusny as the only goalies that have represented SCSU on All-WCHA teams.

Freshman Emilia Kyrkkö earns recognition for her fantastic first year in college hockey. Kyrkkö gave up less than two goals per game and saved over 92% of the shots she faced this season. After starting the season hot and being named the national freshman of October, the freshman finished the year with 17 starts, posting a 7-7-3 record.

It’s only fitting that the Finnish goalie duo that shared the crease all season share All-WCHA honors for their 2024-25 campaigns. With Ahola moving towards professional hockey, Husky fans should not worry about stability in the net for 2025-26, Kyrkkö is poised to command the Husky defense starting this October.

To read the full WCHA release, click here.