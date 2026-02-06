SCSU holds first Community Advisory Board meeting

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud community, business, and city leaders joined St. Cloud State University leadership for the first meeting of the SCSU Community Advisory Board meeting on Monday, February 2.

President Gregory Tomso kicked off the meeting before members broke out into newly established committees on reputation, investment, athletics, enrollment, workforce, and stewardship.

Leaders discussed initiatives centered on student success and showcasing a “welcoming, vibrant campus” according to a media release from University Communications.

The Cabinet was joined by 21 community advisors from local organizations, including 14 SCSU alums, and St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson.

The Community Advisory Board was created during the presidential search process in the fall of 2025, after former Interim President Larry Dietz announced his early departure.

Members of the board played a large role in developing a Stewardship Survey and welcoming President Tomso to the St. Cloud community.