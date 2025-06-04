Jun 4, 2025
SCSU Men’s Hockey Announces 2025-26 Schedule
Brian Moos / Sports Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Wednesday, St. Cloud State Athletics announced the 2025-26 schedule for SCSU Men’s Hockey. The schedule features 18 home games, along with a cup competition in California to start 2026. January 2-3, the Huskies will be in Palm Springs, Calif. playing for the Cactus Cup. SCSU will be in a four-team field with Yale, UMass-Lowell and Minnesota State Mankato.
The season starts with an exhibition at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud against Augustana. The nonconference slate has two changes from last year. SCSU will host Vermont and Alaska-Anchorage on October 17-18 and 24-25. The Huskies will start NCHC play against the defending national champion Western Michigan Broncos on October 31 and November 1. SCSU will end the regular season on the road in North Dakota on February 20-21.
The full 2025-26 schedule is below, with start times to be determined.
Oct. 3 vs. Augustana (Exhibition)
Oct. 4 vs. St. Thomas
Oct. 10 at Bemidji State
Oct. 11 vs. Bemidji State
Oct. 17-18 vs. Vermont
Oct. 24-25 vs. Alaska Anchorage
Oct. 31 – Nov. 1 vs. Western Michigan
Nov. 7-8 at Minnesota Duluth
Nov. 11 at St. Thomas
Nov. 21-22 at Miami
Dec. 5-6 vs. North Dakota
Dec. 12-13 vs. Denver
Jan. 2-3 at Coachella Cactus Cup (Palm Springs, Calif.)
Jan. 9-10 at Omaha
Jan. 16-17 vs. Minnesota Duluth
Jan. 23-24 at Denver
Jan. 30-31 vs. Miami
Feb. 6-7 at Arizona State
Feb. 13-14 vs. Colorado College
Feb. 20-21 at North Dakota
March 6-8 – NCHC Quarterfinals (at higher seeds)
March 14 – NCHC Semifinals (at higher seeds)
March 20 or 21 – NCHC Championship (at higher seed)
March 26-29 – NCAA Regionals
April 9-11 – NCAA Frozen Four (Las Vegas, Nev.)