SCSU Men’s Hockey Announces 2025-26 Schedule

Brian Moos / Sports Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Wednesday, St. Cloud State Athletics announced the 2025-26 schedule for SCSU Men’s Hockey. The schedule features 18 home games, along with a cup competition in California to start 2026. January 2-3, the Huskies will be in Palm Springs, Calif. playing for the Cactus Cup. SCSU will be in a four-team field with Yale, UMass-Lowell and Minnesota State Mankato.

The season starts with an exhibition at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud against Augustana. The nonconference slate has two changes from last year. SCSU will host Vermont and Alaska-Anchorage on October 17-18 and 24-25. The Huskies will start NCHC play against the defending national champion Western Michigan Broncos on October 31 and November 1. SCSU will end the regular season on the road in North Dakota on February 20-21.

The full 2025-26 schedule is below, with start times to be determined.

Oct. 3 vs. Augustana (Exhibition)

Oct. 4 vs. St. Thomas

Oct. 10 at Bemidji State

Oct. 11 vs. Bemidji State

Oct. 17-18 vs. Vermont

Oct. 24-25 vs. Alaska Anchorage

Oct. 31 – Nov. 1 vs. Western Michigan

Nov. 7-8 at Minnesota Duluth

Nov. 11 at St. Thomas

Nov. 21-22 at Miami

Dec. 5-6 vs. North Dakota

Dec. 12-13 vs. Denver

Jan. 2-3 at Coachella Cactus Cup (Palm Springs, Calif.)

Jan. 9-10 at Omaha

Jan. 16-17 vs. Minnesota Duluth

Jan. 23-24 at Denver

Jan. 30-31 vs. Miami

Feb. 6-7 at Arizona State

Feb. 13-14 vs. Colorado College

Feb. 20-21 at North Dakota

March 6-8 – NCHC Quarterfinals (at higher seeds)

March 14 – NCHC Semifinals (at higher seeds)

March 20 or 21 – NCHC Championship (at higher seed)

March 26-29 – NCAA Regionals

April 9-11 – NCAA Frozen Four (Las Vegas, Nev.)