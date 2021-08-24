SCSU Men’s Soccer Falls to Augsburg in Friendly

The St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer team fell 2-0 to the Augsburg University Auggies in a hard fought friendly match Sunday in Minneapolis.

The first half was a tight knit affair with back and forth play and a lot of shots put on Auggie goalkeeper Oscar Herrera. Half way through the first half, the Auggies broke through the normally staunch Huskies back line when Kobby Owu found the back of the net on a cross pass, beating Husky keeper Matthew Janke. The first 45 minutes ended with Augsburg ahead 1-0.

The second half started out all Augsburg with Janke being put under constant pressure, but the SCSU backline held strong. The second half was more chippy with 3 different Augsburg players getting cautioned (yellow card shown). Close to the end of the match, Augsburg midfielder Tomas Piza-Gonzalez found himself outside the eighteen and put a low screamer past Janke for a 2-0 Auggie lead.

The Huskies were able to muster a couple more chances with Herrera coming up with several key saves including a shot that got pushed over the crossbar within the last ten minutes of play. The pressure was too little, too late and Herrera earned the clean sheet.

The Huskies come home for their last friendly before the start of the season on August 28th, against University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. with coverage on the KVSC Sports Stream starting at 7:45.