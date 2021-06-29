SCSU Names Associate Dean in Science and Technology Fields

By Jo McMullen/ KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State University has named a permanent Dean of the College of Science and Engineering, School of Computing, Engineering, and Environment.

Dr. Maureen Tubboila accepted the position, one that she’s been serving in an interim role since January 2020. Tubboila came to SCSU in 2002 as an associate professor of Biological Sciences, and eventually became the department chair. Her research field is the neuroendocrinology of reproduction.

Her professional experience also includes work as an electron microscopist/histologist at the University of Utah, and post-doctoral researcher at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia.

Provost Dan Gregory expressed in a campus-wide email that Tubboila has demonstrated a high level of leadership.

He added he’s excited to continue to work with her as the school implements their It’s Time strategy to position the university as a leader in the new landscape of higher education.