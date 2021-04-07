SCSU Names New Director of Student Accessibility Services

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University is welcoming a new Director of Student Accessibility Services this week.

Dr. Nicholas Wright will take the position after previously serving a variety of positions in student affairs for the University of Louisville.

Dr. Wright and his family are thrilled to join the St. Cloud State community and he is ready to begin his work to make a positive impact on campus.

The Student Accessibility Services provides students with disabilities equitable access to academic programming, in partnership with the campus community.