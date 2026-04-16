SCSU Announces Miller Scholar Award Recipients

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – Dr. Eunji Choi and Dr. Odessa Luna have been name by St. Cloud State University as the recipients of the Miller Scholar Award.

The Miller Scholar award is an prestigious recognition from SCSU for Teaching and learning.

Each award winner has received a grant for $10K in acknowledgement for their excellence at SCSU.

Both Dr. Choi and Luna have a masters degree in Applied behavior Analysis and are currently faculty in the Department of Behavioral Health and Counseling.