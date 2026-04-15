SCSU to host “The Blue in the Distance” Planetarium Concert April 18

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – Saint Cloud State University will be hosting “The Blue In The Distance” concert on April 18 at 4 p.m.

The Blue in the Distance is an immersive planetarium concert with music by composer Scott Miller featuring the ensemble Zeitgeist.

The event is free to attend for all ages, and will be hosted in the Robert H. Wick Science building.

The Blue in the Distance was originally a poem about the Quarry Park by Joyce Sutphen, now turned into an immersive concert experience.

For more information about The planetarium concert, visit The Blue in the Distance event page.