No injuries after vehicle fire leads to small grass fire in Lynden Township

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

LYNDEN TWP., Minn. – No injuries were reported after a vehicle fire in Lynden Township.

Around 3:06 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a vehicle fire at the intersection of County Road 75 and 19th Avenue East.

The caller reported they heard a “loud bang” before seeing flames coming from the vehicle. Due to dry conditions and strong winds, the fire quickly spread to the grass in the nearby ditch, and eventually crossed to the north side of the roadway.

The fire continued to spread north until the Clearwater Fire Department arrived and successfully extinguished the fire. A significant area was burned as a result of the incident.