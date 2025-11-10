Second Half Offense Boosts Huskies to Conference Semifinals.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director/ @carl_goennerpxp / St. Joseph, Minn.

-The St. Cloud State women’s soccer team defeated the Augustana Vikings 3-0 on Monday, November 10 in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament. The Huskies advance to the NSIC Semifinals for the first time since 2023. With the victory, SCSU has now won 6 games in a row and is unbeaten in 9 straight matches.

Linsey Trapino scored her 7th goal of the season in the win, while Cady Compton and Gabby Hofeld scored for the Huskies as well. The Huskies put 13 shots on goal in the game and held the Vikings to just 3. Goalkeeper Jaylee Strickland notched her 10th shutout of the season while Augustana’s Taya Baker finished with 9 saves in the loss.

Play in the first half went back and for but the Huskies found an edge. A lot of time was spent in St. Cloud State’s attacking end in the first half, resulting in 6 total shots. SCSU had 3 corner kicks as well in the first half but the score remained tied at 0 at half-time.

SCSU controlled the pace in the second half and continued to get shots off. Just over 4 minutes into the second half Gabby Hofeld scored the first goal of the game, giving SCSU a 1-0 lead. Ellie Primerano then found Cady Compton in front who found the back of the net to extend SCSU’s lead to 2. At the 77:17 mark in the game, Husky forward Linsey Trapino waved past a defender and buried a shot from deep. Trapino’s goal gave St. Cloud State a 3-0 lead that they took to the end of the game.

The Huskies advance to the NSIC Semifinals and will play Minnesota St. Mankato on Friday, Nov 14 in Mankato, Minn.