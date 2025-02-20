Sells and Ashfeld Combine For 36, Push Eagles Past Tigers.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The St. Cloud Apollo Eagle basketball team took down the St. Cloud Tech Tigers 73-58 on Thursday, February 19th. De’anthony Sells and Jaylen Ashfeld combined for 36 points, boosting the Eagles to their 13th win of the season. Moulid Abdi finished with 17 points, leading the way for St. Cloud Tech.

The Eagles got out to an early 5-0 lead, but then the tigers woke up. After a layup, St. Cloud Tech hit two straight three pointers to give them a 2 point lead.

St. Cloud Tech’s Moulid Abdi then got hot, draining several buckets from the floor. The Eagles still kept the game close and then hit back-to-back three-pointers to take a 15-13 lead.

As the first half was ending, Apollo forced several Tiger turnovers to help them take control. Soon they took a 35-31 lead into half-time.

The Eagles brought their momentum into the second half and Trevor Terfehr hit a three-pointer right out of the gate. Apollo continued their strong offensive and Terfehr hit another three-pointer to give them a 45-35 lead with 13:25 left.

With 7:58 to go in the game, Nick Brakes hit a big three-pointer to wake the Tigers up and Moulid Abdi followed up with a layup.

The Eagles shut down the Tigers momentum by continuing to penetrate the lane and get layups on offense. With more success on offense, the Apollo Eagles moved on to a 73-58 win behind 18 points from both De’Anthony Sells and Jaylen Ashfeld.

Next up: The Tigers take on the Rocori Spartans at Rocori high school on Thursday, February 20 at 7:15 PM.