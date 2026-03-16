Sports Wrap, 3/9-3/15

Scores

BB | St. Cloud State 5, Wayne State (MI) 6 (15 inn.)

BB | St. Cloud State 16, Minnesota Duluth 7

MSWIM | NCAA Championships

WSWIM | NCAA Championships

BB | St. Cloud State vs Davenport (MI)

MSWIM | NCAA Championships

WSWIM | NCAA Championships

WREST | St. Cloud State – 6th Place, 61.0 Points, Five All-Americans

MSWIM | St. Cloud State – 13th, 83 points

WSWIM | NCAA Championships

SB | St. Cloud State 1, #4 Missouri Southern 3

SB | St. Cloud State 1, #4 Missouri Southern 4

SB | St. Cloud State 4, #16 Pittsburg State 5

SB | St. Cloud State 5, #16 Pittsburg State 9 (9 inn.)

BB | St. Cloud State 15, Bemidji State 1

BB | St. Cloud State 10, Bemidji State 5

MBB | St. Cloud State 83, (5) RV Missouri Western 65

BB | St. Cloud State vs Bemidji State – Canceled

MBB | St. Cloud State 55, (8) Minnesota Duluth 61

News

Baseball

St. Cloud State opened the week with a wild 15-inning battle against Wayne State (MI), ultimately falling 6–5 in Winter Haven. The Huskies bounced back with a 16–7 win over Minnesota Duluth and later hammered Bemidji State 15–1 and 10–5 in a doubleheader at U.S. Bank Stadium. One game against Davenport and Sunday’s finale vs. Bemidji State were listed without a result and as canceled, respectively, so it was a busy but slightly disjointed week on the schedule.

Softball

It was a tough road swing for Huskies softball against nationally ranked opponents. St. Cloud State dropped a doubleheader at #4 Missouri Southern by scores of 3–1 and 4–1, then went 0–2 at #16 Pittsburg State in a pair of close games, 5–4 and 9–5 in nine innings. Despite the results, SCSU proved they can hang with top-25 programs, taking both ranked teams into tight, late-game situations.

Wrestling

St. Cloud State turned in another strong showing at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Sioux Falls. The Huskies finished 6th in the nation with 61.0 team points and crowned five All-Americans. It was a deep, balanced performance that kept SCSU near the top of the Division II wrestling landscape.

Men’s Swimming

The Huskies wrapped up their season at the NCAA Championships in Evansville. St. Cloud State finished 13th overall with 83 points, a strong national finish against elite competition. Multiple swimmers contributed scoring swims across prelims and finals throughout the week.

Women’s Swimming

St. Cloud State’s women’s team also competed at the NCAA Championships in Evansville, racing across multiple days of prelims and finals. While your sheet didn’t list a final team placing, the Huskies qualified enough events to stay active throughout the meet. It capped off a season where SCSU once again sent a solid group to the national stage.

Men’s Basketball

In Topeka at the NCAA Central Regional, St. Cloud State opened with a statement win, knocking off (5) RV Missouri Western 83–65 behind a strong two-way effort. The Huskies’ season then ended in a 61–55 loss to (8) Minnesota Duluth in a defensive, grind-it-out game. The split gave SCSU a postseason win and a solid finish to their campaign.