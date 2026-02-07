St. Cloud Crush Fall to Totino-Grace Eagles 4-1

By Eli Zniewski / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The first period opened with a tight puck possession battle, as both teams struggled to generate consistent offensive pressure and shots on goal were limited. Totino-Grace broke through when Keegan Kiedrowski opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season. Later in the period, Noah Osland added what would stand as the game-winning goal, pushing his season total to 8 goals and giving the Eagles a 2-0 lead after one.

The second period mirrored the first with strong puck control from both sides and few scoring chances until late in the frame. With 1 minute and 28 seconds remaining in the second, Nolan Mason scored his first goal of the night by tapping in a cross-crease pass from Roger Mourad to extend the lead to 3-0. The third period featured the game’s only penalty, a high-sticking minor against Totino-Grace’s Van Voelker. St. Cloud capitalized on the power play as Lincoln O’Donnell blasted a slap shot from the far-side point past Taylor Hatton to cut the deficit to 3-1. Totino-Grace responded with Gus Hay scoring with 6 minutes and 37 seconds remaining in the third to seal the 4-1 victory. The game was defined by constant possession battles, but Totino-Grace proved more efficient offensively while remaining strong defensively throughout.

Photo Credit: St. Cloud Tech Activities Dept.