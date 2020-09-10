St. Cloud State Alumnus Named New Commissioner of Northwoods League

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A new President and Commissioner has been announced for the Northwoods League and it hits home for many in Central Minnesota.

St. Cloud State alumnus, Ryan Voz was named the fourth new President/Commissioner of the Northwoods League on Wednesday.

Voz has spent 22 years in the Northwoods League and started as an intern with the St. Cloud River Bats in 1998.

Voz then went on to be the General Manager of the Alexandria Beetles from 2001-06 and won Northwoods League Executive of the Year in 2002.

Since 2010, Ryan Voz has co-owned the Willmar Stingers and won the League’s Organization of the Year award in 2010.

Northwoods League Chairman, Dick Radatz, Jr. believes no one is more qualified for the position after viewing Voz’s experience and success throughout the league.