CentraCare to Host Surgical Room Open House Event

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Dir.

ST. CLOUD, Minn – St. Cloud CentraCare Hospital will be hosting a surgical open house event on Thursday, April 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to discover surgical careers, get insights on surgical techniques and advancements, and see surgical technology in action.

The event is free to the public and will be hosted at the St. Cloud CentraCare hospital at the Surgery entrance.

No RSVP is required to attend, and the surgical room tour is open to all ages and anybody who has interest in touring the surgical facility.