Students and Staff safe after small fire at Westwood Elementary

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – All students and staff are safe after a small fire occurred at Westwood Elementary Tuesday morning, March 31, in St. Cloud.

According to a media release from St. Cloud Area School District 742, the St. Cloud Fire Department and SCPD arrived at the scene and quickly gained control of the situation.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building and taken to a designated area outside.

The fire remains under investigation, and there is no information yet as to whether the school will return to class or have classes end for the day